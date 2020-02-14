Moody's: Default risk rises for high-yield APAC corporates on slowing growth, trade policy uncertainty

Moody’s Investors Service is out with a fresh report, assessing the impact of the China coronavirus on the Asia-pac (APAC) corporates and the global economy.
Key Quotes:
Default risk rises for high-yield APAC corporates on slowing growth, trade policy uncertainty.
Asian high-yield non-financial corporate default rate will increase in 2020.
Expect global economic growth to remain sluggish in 2020 with pessimistic business sentiment and trade policy uncertainty.
Market Implications:
The market mood remains buoyed in Asia after China's Hubei reported a drop in new coronavirus cases to 4,823 on Thursday, down significantly from Wednesday's 14,840. Therefore, the above headlines failed to hamper the risk-on trades, as USD/JPY trades better bid around 109.85 amid an uptick in the S&P 500 futures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.6730 despite USD strength
Having found support just ahead of the 0.67 level once again, AUD/USD attempts a tepid bounce and prints fresh session highs near 0.6730 amid an improved market mood on fresh coronavirus optimism. The Aussie stands resilient to broad US dollar strength. Focus on key US macro data.
USD/JPY bounces off 50-bar SMA with limited upside scope
USD/JPY consolidates the recent losses. A downward sloping trend line since January 17 guards immediate upside. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum holding strong despite the pullback.
US Dollar Index refreshes four-month highs
The DXY has risen to a fresh four-month high of 99.14, surpassing the previous high of 99.11 reached on Thu. The index continues to attract haven flows amid the signs of a slowdown in the Eurozone and increased fears of global growth slowdown due to coronavirus outbreak.
Gold: $1,585 is the level to beat for the bulls
Gold's stalled rally could pick up the pace above $1,585. That level is currently housing the upper end of the 6.5-week long narrowing price range. The metal has printed lower highs and higher lows since topping out at $1,611 in early Jan.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.