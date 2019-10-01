Moody’s: Australian mortgage delinquencies will continue to rise over 2019

The US-based rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service, offer a few comments on the Australian mortgage market.

Moody’s, said in its latest report, Australian mortgage delinquencies will continue to rise over 2019.

The rise could be due to weakening macro environment and conversion of loans from interest-only to principal and interest, it said.

The above report had virtually no impact on the Aussie, as AUD/USD prints fresh three-week lows sub-0.6740 amid broad USD strength and increased expectations of an RBA rate cut this Tuesday.