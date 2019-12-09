Moody's: 2020 outlook for APAC banks is negative

Reuters cites key highlights from the latest Moody’s Investors Service report on the outlook for the Asia Pacific (APAC) banks for the next year.

Key Quotes:

There will be weaker economic and trade conditions, which will lead to moderate increases in problem loans for the banks.

The US-China trade dispute is the key risk.

The above report has little to no impact on the Asia-pac currencies, as they trade on a cautious footing amid looming US tariff threats, weak Chinese exports data and ahead of key event risks due later this week.