Moody’s 2020 forecasts no growth in Japan and Singapore, slower growth in China

Moody’s Investors Service is out with the latest revision to the 2020 Asia-pacific growth forecasts, factoring in the huge negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Key quotes

“Revised 2020 forecasts highlight no growth in Japan and Singapore, slower growth in China, and contractions in Hong Kong.

Risks for APAC firmly tilted to the downside, including from much weaker European and American economies than currently assumed.

Forecast of 4.8% growth for China assumes slow resumption of economic activity and weak export demand.”