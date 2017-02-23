MonPol cannot be the only game in town - ECB’s Praet

During his introductory remarks on the macroeconomic situation and monetary policy in the euro area, Peter Praet, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, said that we must look through volatility in short-term data resulting from transitory factors.

Additional remarks:

• In near future, will have to assess how forces drive prices can influence price stability outlook in medium-term

• Euro area economy expected to recover further

• This process will not reverse under less supportive monetary policy conditions

• Monetary policy cannot be the only game in town