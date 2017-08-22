Monero remains bid near record highs

Monero [XMR/USD] trades around $90 in Asia, just shy of the record high of $99 clocked earlier this week.

The virtual currency witnessed an upside break of the trading range of $40-$55 on Monday after the reports hit the wires that South Korean exchange Bithumb is soon to launch trading in Monero. CoinMarketCap data show the volumes are highest on the Poloniex exchange today, up 44.22% in the last 24 hours.

The spike in Monero could also be attributed to increased curiosity among investors about crypto currencies in general following the record rally in Bitcoin.