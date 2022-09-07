MindMed wasn’t the only meme stock declining on Tuesday. Shares of AMC (NYSE:AMC) were down by 7.77%, GameStop (NYSE:GME) by 8.11%, and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) a further 18.42%. It’s been an ugly couple of weeks for meme stocks following the BBBY short squeeze, and it doesn’t seem like there is any relief on the horizon for meme stock traders.

The reverse stock split certainly leaves a bad taste in the mouths of investors. Just ask those that are invested in cannabis company Sundia (NASDAQ:SNDL). But MindMed does have some promising catalysts including five projects which are in Phase 2 of their clinical trials which means there are plenty of potential treatments coming down the pipeline. It also has a decent cash balance which can allow it to continue with these trials without making much in terms of revenues.

NASDAQ:MNMD hit a brick wall on Tuesday as the psychedelic biotech company saw its stock price fall off a cliff coming out of the Labor Day long weekend. Shares of MNMD tumbled by 20.99% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.07. This would make its pre-split adjusted price at just $0.60 per share. Stocks extended their declines as all three major indices closed the day in the red. Stronger than expected ISM data from August weighed on investors ahead of the September FOMC meeting on interest rates . Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 173 basis points, the S&P 500 slipped by 0.41%, and the NASDAQ dropped by 0.74% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.