Microvision was a little well-known company during the March 2020 correction. It set an all-time low at 18 cents at the time. From that low, it has exploded to as high as $31.14 recently due to its technology possibly being utilized in the auto industry among other sectors. Lets take a look at what they do as a company:
MicroVision, Inc. is an American company that develops laser scanning technology for projection, 3D sensing, and image capture. MicroVision’s display technology uses a micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS) scanning mirror with red, green, blue, and infrared lasers, optics and electronics to project and/or capture images. The company licenses its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as STMicroelectronics.
The MEMS scanning micro-mirror is the basis of MicroVision’s technology platform. The MEMS design consists of a silicon device with a millimeter-scale mirror at the center. The mirror is connected to flexures that allow it to swing vertically and horizontally to display (or capture) an image.
In projection mode the MEMS laser beam scanning display method can be compared to raster scanning in a cathode ray tube (CRT) display. Product applications include mobile projection virtual retinal display, head-mounted display, and automotive head-up display. The technology has also been used in a smartphone by the manufacturer Blackview.”
So why the huge 17,700% rally? Their LiDAR Technology is being adapted for use in auto sector, mapping, and photography which is projected to be a 2.9 Billion Dollar industry by 2027. Recently, buy-out rumors have also caused a stir. But, lets take a look and see what the chart says about this company!
Microvision Elliott Wave view
Medium-term view from the all-time low in March 2020. This stock took its time for the momentum to kick in. The stock chopped around sideways to higher in a nesting structure setting a low in November 2020. From that time, the rally really took hold.
Within the timespan of 3 months, the stock rallied from (2) low of 1.52 to a peak of 24.18. After that, a correction took place in Red II which struck a low on April 19th at 10.01. From there, another sharp rally took place which set a new high at 31.14. Prices are now pulling back from that peak and have pulled back into the blue box extreme area where a bounce can take place.
In Conclusion, as long as Red II low holds, further upside extension is favoured to take place.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
