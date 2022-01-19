Microsoft (MSFT Stock) bets big on Metaverse with $69bln deal for Activision Blizzard [Video]

Microsoft is spending $69bln on the biggest tech deal ever looking to buy gaming firm Activision Blizzard. The move will give the tech giant access to Activision’s 390 million monthly users and headline franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush.

