Good Day Traders and Investors. In today’s article, we will look at the past performance of the 1 Hour Elliott Wave chart of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) The rally from 5.24.2023 low unfolded as a 5 wave impulse with an incomplete bullish sequence from 4.25.2023 low. So, we advised members to buy the pullback in 3 swings at the blue box area ($328.38 – 323.73). We will explain the structure & forecast below:
$MSFT 1H Elliott Wave Chart 6.01.2023:
Here is the 1H Elliott Wave count from 6.01.2023. The rally from 5.24.2023 unfolded in a 5 wave impulse which signaled a bullish trend. We expected the pullback to find buyers in 3 swings at $328.38 – 323.73 where we entered as buyers.
$MSFT 1H Elliott Wave Chart Latest View:
Here is the latest 1H update showing the move taking place as expected. The stock has reacted higher ending the cycle from 5.30.2023 peak and eventually breaking above it which confirms more upside is to be seen. We remain long with a risk free position targeting new all time highs and won’t be surprised to see $MSFT trading towards $380 – 435 area in the near term.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0700 as market mood improves
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday from the daily low it set below 1.0670. Wall Street's main indexes gained traction and turned positive on the day following a bearish opening, limiting the US Dollar's gains and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD returns above 1.2400 as USD loses strength
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday and erased a portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar Index to extend its daily rally and supports the pair's rebound.
Gold: XAU/USD consolidates around $1,960, awaiting clues Premium
Spot gold is under mild pressure on Tuesday, trading at around the $1,960 mark. Financial markets are in cautious mode following a row of discouraging macroeconomic data and ahead of first-tier announcements next week.
Breaking: US SEC sues Coinbase after regulatory crackdown on Binance
US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) continued its crackdown on crypto waging a legal battle against Coinbase. The regulator targeted Coinbase for its unregistered securities offering and the exchange’s staking program.
S&P 500 Forecast: With debt ceiling in rearview mirror, sleepy week looks for direction
The S&P 500 index is unsure where to move now that the US debt ceiling standoff has been dealt with. President Joe Biden signed the agreement into law on Saturday that will lift the debt ceiling until 2025.