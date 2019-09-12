Mexico’s Obrador sees diminished threat of US tariffs after effort to curb migration - Reuters

Speaking about the US-Mexico trade issue on Wednesday, the Mexican Andres Manuel López Obrador said that the US threat of tariffs on Mexican goods had diminished after his top envoy met President Trump and other US officials to assess progress on reducing migration, per Reuters.

Obrador added that the meetings had a softer tone than in June, when Mexico agreed to tougher measures to curb migration in exchange for averting US tariffs on Mexican exports, and to review progress in 90 days.

USD/MXN is seen making recovery attempts from just under 19.50 levels, as the Mexican Peso flirts with monthly highs amid US-Mexico trade hopes.