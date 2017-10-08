Mexico: Central bank keep rates unchanged, first time since 2016

Mexico: Central bank keep rates unchanged, first time since 2016By Matías Salord
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) left interest rate unchanged at 7.00%, as expected. It is the first time since August of last year that the central bank does not hike. The move could be seen as the end of the tightening cycle that started in December 2015, when it rose the key rate from 3.00% to 3.25%.
The stabilization of the Mexican peso, growth below potential and expectations that inflation would peak in the short-term, opened the doors to the end of rate hikes. If inflation starts to decline, analysts will start considering the possibility of rate cuts.
Yesterday, the inflation data showed that the annual CPI rate in July rose to 6.44%, the highest level since December 2008, far from the 3% target of Banxico. The index rose 0.38% in July above the 0.29% expected.
In today’s statement, the Mexican central bank said that the decision to keep rates unchanged was unanimous. They will continue to closely monitor all factors affecting inflation particularly the pass-through from the exchange rate and the output gap. They will also evaluate polity differentials with the US.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.