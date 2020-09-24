Mexico: Banxico lowers policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%

The central bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced on Thursday that it lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%. In its statement, Banxico noted that the board was unanimous on the rate decision, as reported by Reuters.
Key takeaways from the policy statement
"Balance of risks for the projected trajectory of inflation remains uncertain."
"Ample slack conditions expected throughout the time frame in which monetary policy operates."
"Headline inflation expectations for the end of 2020 rose; those for the medium and long terms remained stable at levels above 3% target."
"Challenge for monetary policy posed by pandemic include both the significant impact on economic activity as well as a financial shock and their effects on inflation."
"Environment of uncertainty and downward risks prevail despite the economy beginning to recover in June and July."
"Headline and core inflation are expected to be around 3% within the 12-24 month forecast horizon."
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the USD/MXN pair recovered modestly from daily lows and was last seen losing 1.35% at 22.0725.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches daily highs as dollar’s demand receded
EUR/USD is up to the 1.1675 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased following disappointing US employment-related data. Stocks bouncing off intraday lows putting some pressure on the American currency.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2750
GBP/USD retains early gains after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government is developing plans to protect jobs and the economy over the winter, proving n further details. BOE Bailey’s speech in focus.
XAU/USD catches a bid at $1850 but the retracement may not be over
Gold has been moving in a downward trajectory since the greenback strength kicked in on 1st September. Since then, the greenback has broken out of consolidation zones in EUR/USD and most of the other majors.
Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bitcoin could resume the uptrend targeting $10,800 amid an increase in buying pressure from the whales. Ethereum is on the verge of a breakout to $360, as observed from both technical and on-chain perspectives.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.