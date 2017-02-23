Skip to main content
Mexico 1st half-month Core Inflation up to 0.46% in February from previous 0.37%
FXStreet Team
Feb 23, 14:01 GMT
Mexico 1st half-month Inflation: 0.33% (February) vs previous 1.51%
Feb 23, 14:01 GMT
Gold surges to multi-month peaks amid broad based USD weakness
Feb 23, 13:53 GMT
USD/JPY tumbles to weekly lows after US jobless claims
Feb 23, 13:33 GMT
United States Chicago Fed National Activity Index down to -0.05 in January from previous 0.14
Feb 23, 13:31 GMT
United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 244K, above expectations (241K) in February 17
Feb 23, 13:31 GMT
United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 2.06M above expectations (2.051M) in February 10
Feb 23, 13:31 GMT
Absolute level of US debt is a concern - US Sec. S.Mnuchin
Feb 23, 13:23 GMT
EUR/USD flirting with highs near 1.0570 following Mnuchin
Feb 23, 13:18 GMT
Scottish government is seriously considering new independence referendum next year
Feb 23, 13:06 GMT
Fed Policy: Beware the March – BMO CM
Feb 23, 13:03 GMT
GBP/USD spikes to 1.25 neighborhood after Mnuchin's interview
Feb 23, 12:50 GMT
US: Jobless claims and Fed speak in focus today - TDS
Feb 23, 12:35 GMT
Currencies market muted today – BBH
Feb 23, 12:31 GMT
ECB’s Nowotny: No need to change interest rates this year - RTRS
Feb 23, 12:29 GMT
SEK has appreciated too fast - Riksbank's Jansson
Feb 23, 12:24 GMT
Markets reflect confidence in US economy - US Sec. S.Mnuchin
Feb 23, 12:18 GMT
Want to get tax reform done by August recess - US Sec. S.Mnuchin
Feb 23, 12:12 GMT
EUR/USD: Guided by politics or economics? - Rabobank
Feb 23, 12:12 GMT
US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: We are committed to tax reforms
Feb 23, 12:07 GMT
