Mexican Peso steady ahead of inflation data, Banxico meeting

- The Mexican Peso trades steadily ahead of key inflation data.
- Banxico will hold its meeting on Thursday; a 25 bps rate cut is expected.
- USD/MXN claws higher from the base of a rising channel, supported by firm momentum.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) fluctuates between tepid gains and losses in its major pairs on Tuesday, ahead of key inflation data later in the day, followed by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) September policy meeting on Thursday – both factors that could influence the Mexican currency.
Mexican Peso to take cue from inflation data, Banxico meeting
The Mexican Peso has seen moderate weakening against both the US Dollar (USD) and the Pound Sterling (GBP) over the last few days, whilst against the Euro (EUR), it has traded mixed due to the single currency weakening on Monday on growth fears in the Eurozone.
The Instituto Nacional de Estadística Geografía e Informática (INEGI) will release the 1st half-month inflation and core inflation for September on Tuesday at 12:00 GMT.
The previous month’s data showed a 0.03% decline in headline and a 0.1% rise in core inflation. If the new figures are higher, there is a possibility they could influence the Bank of Mexico decision. Higher inflation might increase the probability Banxico will leave interest rates unchanged, whilst lower inflation, that the central bank will cut interest rates.
Banxico currently holds its official interest rate at 10.75%, but this will probably change after Thursday’s meeting. According to a recent Bloomberg survey, 20 out of the 25 economists and bank analysts believe Banxico will go ahead with a 25 basis points (bps) (0.25%) cut. Four analysts expect a 50 bps (0.50%) cut and only one that the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged. The expectation of lower interest rates is generally negative for a currency since it lessens foreign capital inflows.
“We expect Banxico to cut the policy rate 25bp from 10.75% to 10.50% at the September 26th meeting,” says Christian Lawrence, Senior Cross-Asset Strategist at Rabobank, in a recent note. “CPI inflation data released since the last meeting point to progress on a headline basis after the food-induced spike (August at 4.99%), and core inflation has now fallen to the top of the Bank’s +/-1pp tolerance band around its 3% target,” he added.
Whilst some analysts have speculated that Banxico may be dissuaded from cutting rates to support the flagging Peso, which has lost over 10% of its value since June, Rabobank does not think this is the case.
“The recent weakening of MXN will be of some concern for the Bank, given the potential pass-through to inflation. However, moves remain within recent ranges, and much of this can be attributed to the unwind of the carry trade. That said, the perceived rise in sovereign risk premium may support some further structural weakness in MXN, and we would argue that the risk of inflation from the currency has now flipped to the upside,” says Lawrence.
At the August meeting, Banxico decided to cut interest rates by 0.25%, bringing its official rate from 11.00% to 10.75%. The decision, however, was a close call, with only three members voting for the cut versus two who wanted to keep rates unchanged.
“Since that meeting, inflation readings have fallen further,” says Dr. Win Thin, Global Head of Markets Strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH). “Next Banxico meeting is September 26 and if disinflation continues, another 25 bp cut to 10.50% seems likely. The swaps market is pricing in 175 bp of easing over the next 12 months.”
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN edges higher, backed by bullish momentum
USD/MXN continues edging higher after bouncing off technical support at the base of a long-term rising channel.
The 50-day Simple Moving Average (not shown on the chart below) also bolstered support at the base of the channel.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
There is a possibility USD/MXN has begun a short-term uptrend within the channel. It is already in a medium and long-term uptrend, so the “current” is flowing north.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen quite steeply since the market bottom on September 18, and this is a sign of underlying strength in the recovery. RSI has risen more sharply than the price, which is a sign of bullish convergence.
A close above 19.53 (August 23 swing high) on a 4-hour basis would further confirm the pair was in a bullish short-term uptrend, which, given “the trend is your friend,” would be expected to continue higher.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
