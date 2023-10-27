Mexican Peso clings to earlier gains as market sentiment shifts sour on Middle East conflict escalation

- Mexican Peso extends its gains, printed a 7-day low below 18.00, on risk-on impulse.
- Mexico's trade deficit widened to $-1.481 billion in September but didn't impact Peso's rally.
- US inflation data came out in line with estimates and the market is skeptical the Fed will raise rates past the current range.
Mexican Peso (MXN) is trading in the green against the US Dollar (USD) in the mid-North American session amid some risk appetite deteriorates, as Israel's ground offensive commenced, as activity inside the Gaza strip escalates. However, USD/MXN sellers remain in control, as the pair exchanges hands at 18.10, slightly above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Market sentiment overshadowed economic data due to the recent developments in the Middle East. Nevertheless, a worse-than-expected Mexico’s Balance of Trade in September was $-1.481 billion, which market participants ignored it didn’t affect the Mexican Peso’s appeal. However, a US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, showed that prices climbed in line with estimates in September on a monthly and annual basis and sponsored the USD/MXN next leg down from around 18.15 towards its daily low at 17.99.
Market participants remain skeptical that the Fed will raise rates past the current 5.25% - 5.50% range, as demonstrated by the CME FedWatch Tool.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso revives, USD/MXN drops below 18.10
- Mexico’s September Trade balance printed a deficit of $-1.418 billion, worse than August’s and estimates of $-1.377 billion and $-0.71 billion, respectively.
- US PCE Index rose by 3.4% YoY, unchanged from August and aligned with estimates.
- US Core PCE annually based, cooled from August’s 3.8% to 3.7% in September, but came out as expected.
- US Q3 GDP grows at an annualized rate of 4.9%, higher than the 4.2% consensus.
- On October 24, Mexico's National Statistics Agency INEGI reported annual headline inflation hit 4.27%, down from 4.45% at the end of September, below forecasts of 4.38%.
- Mexico’s core inflation rate YoY was 5.54%, beneath forecasts of 5.60%.
- Earlier this week, S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs evidenced expansion in US manufacturing and service sectors during October.
- The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) held rates at 11.25% in September and revised its inflation projections from 3.50% to 3.87% for 2024, above the central bank’s 3.00% target (plus or minus 1%).
Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso climbs thougn stays above the USD/MXN 20-day SMA at around 18.10
The USD/MXN uptrend remains intact despite Friday’s dip below the 18.00 figure, which puts the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 18.08 at risk of being decisively broken to the downside. A daily close below the latter could pave the way for a fall below 18.00 and a test of the 200-day SMA at 17.72. On the flip side, if the exotic pair remains above the 20-day SMA, the next resistance will emerge at the October 26 high at 18.42 before challenging last week’s high at 18.46, ahead of challenging the 18.50 figure.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.