USD/MXN rallies after Banxico slashes benchmark rate to 8.50%.

Banxico unanimously cuts rates by 50 bps, reinforcing dovish outlook and pressuring the Peso.

Weak US PPI and Retail Sales support the disinflation trend, but the Greenback gains on rate differential.

Traders eye University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for further insights into US economic momentum.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) depreciated against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after the Banco de Mexico (Banxico) reduced rates as expected, amid weaker-than-expected economic data from the United States (US). At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 19.49, up 0.61%.

Recently, Banxico lowered its interest rate by 50 basis points (bps), as expected, to 8.50%, marking the seventh consecutive rate cut by the Mexican institution. The central bank’s decision was unanimous and weighed on the Mexican currency, which, since the beginning of the North American session, was losing ground against the Greenback.

In the US, inflation data on the producer side showed that the disinflation process continued in April, indicating progress despite trade policies implemented by President Donald Trump keeping investors uncertain about the global economic outlook.

Further data revealed that consumer spending is cooling, as shown by April’s Retail Sales, and that the labor market remains solid, following the latest release of Initial Jobless Claims figures.

In the US, the economic docket will feature the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment poll for June.

Daily digest market movers: Banxico’s decision tumbles the Peso

Banxico reduced interest rates as expected, with unanimous support. In its policy statement, the central bank stated that it would continue to “calibrate” monetary policy, anticipating that the current inflationary environment would allow it to continue the easing cycle.

Mexico’s central bank statement added that cuts by the same magnitude are on the table, and despite upward revising their inflation projections, the board expects headline prices to converge to the 3% goal by Q3 2026.

Officials at Banxico added that the changes in economic policy by the US administration have introduced uncertainty to the forecasts.

The interest rate differential between Mexico and the US is reducing. Therefore, Banxico’s dovish stance could cap Peso’s advance and exert upward pressure on the USD/MXN pair.

Goldman Sachs has upwardly revised Mexico’s economic growth for 2025 to 0% from the previously projected 0.5% contraction.

Recently, Mexico’s Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that the USMCA revision will commence in the second half of 2025.

Notably, investors reduced their bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will only cut rates twice this year, rather than three times, as indicated by data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

The December 2025 fed funds rates futures contract shows that market players expect 54 basis points of easing.

USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso treads water, with USD/MXN poised to test 19.50

The USD/MXN downtrend paused as the pair edged up before and after the Banxico decision. Nevertheless, failure to achieve a daily close above 19.50 could pave the way for a Mexican Peso recovery, which could send the pair drifting toward the 19.00 figure.

Once that level is taken out, the next support would be August 19, 2024, swing low of 18.59. Conversely, if USD/MXN climbs past the 19.50 area and reaches a three-day high of 19.66, surpassing the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), it may retreat somewhat.