Mexican Peso recovers slightly against US Dollar amid dovish remarks from Fed Powell

- Mexican Peso exchange rate with the US Dollar reached a two-week high as the USD/MXN hit 18.39.
- Mexico’s preliminary GDP report showed a 3% YoY growth in September, according to INEGI.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks hint at a cautious approach to monetary policy.
Mexican Peso (MXN) trimmed some of its losses against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session, but it remained downward pressured for the last three straight days. The emerging market currency was recently boosted by dovish remarks by the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although risk aversion remains the main driver. That, alongside higher US bond yields, lifted the USD/MXN to a new two-week high of 18.39 before retreating toward the current spot price of 18.28, gaining 0.50%.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has emphasized the need for careful consideration in setting monetary policy, particularly in the context of above-trend growth. Powell acknowledged that the current policy is restrictive and recognized that inflation remains elevated. His statements align with a recent shift among some Federal Reserve officials toward a more neutral stance, even though most anticipate rates will remain unchanged for an extended period.
A poll by the National Statistic Agency, known as INEGI, revealed the “Indicator Oportuno de la Actividad Economica (IOAE),” which is a preliminary reading of the Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE), a monthly report of GDP. According to the poll, the Mexican economy grew at a 3% rate in September, while the Mexican Congress approved the 2024 budget proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which contemplates the most significant deficit since 1988. Apart from that, Mexico’s economic docket remains light.
Across the border, the labor market in the United States (US) remains hot, as jobless claims came below estimates, while the housing market deteriorated further as Existing Home Sales sank.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso sways with market sentiment; USD/MXN reaches a two-week high
- IOAE portrays the Mexican economy growing at a 3.12% YoY pace.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 14 rose by 198K, below estimates and previous week data, each at 212K and 211K, respectively.
- US Existing Home Sales rose by 3.96M in September, below August’s 4.04M a -2% contraction.
- US Building Permits plummeted -4.4% in September, compared to last month’s 6.8% increase.
- Housing Starts for the same period previously mentioned rose by 7%, exceeding August’s -12.5% plunge.
- Mexico’s GDP in 2023 is expected to hit 3.2%, according to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
- Mexico's Industrial Production (IP) for August improved by 5.2% YoY, exceeding forecasts of 4.6% and July’s 4.8% increase.
- Monthly, IP in Mexico rose 0.3%, as expected, but trailed the previous 0.5% reading.
- Mexico’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew by 4.45% YoY in September, slightly below the 4.47% estimated.
- The core CPI inflation in Mexico stood at a stickier 5.76% YoY, as widely estimated, but has broken below the 6% threshold.
- The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) held rates at 11.25% in September and revised its inflation projections from 3.5% to 3.87% for 2024, above the central bank’s 3% target (plus or minus 1%).
Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso deteriorates, as USD/MXN buyers’ eye 18.50
USD/MXN buyers are preparing to challenge the October 6 cycle high at 18.48. A breach of the latter would expose the psychological 18.50 level, followed by the March 24 high at 18.79 before rallying to 19.00. On the downside, the uptrend would be at risk if the USD/MXN pair falls below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.86 and the October 12 low of 17.75.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
