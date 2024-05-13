- The Mexican Peso edges higher as interest rates in Mexico are expected to remain elevated.
- Relatively higher interest rates attract higher inflows of foreign capital.
- USD/MXN consolidates in its downtrend after a breakout. More downside is expected.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) trades slightly higher in its major pairs on Monday, continuing to benefit from relatively higher interest rate expectations in Mexico following last week’s central bank decision.
USD/MXN is exchanging hands at 16.76, EUR/MXN at 18.06 and GBP/MXN at 21.01, at the time of publication.
Mexican Peso edges higher on interest rate expectations
The Mexican Peso trades higher, on the back of favorable interest rate expectations – a major driver of FX, where funds tend to flow to countries with higher interest rates.
At the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) meeting last Thursday, the central bank decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 11.00% after cutting by 0.25% in March. It cited persistent inflation as the reason for not cutting again, leading to a rebound in the Peso.
The central bank also upwardly revised its inflation forecasts for the next six quarters, which indicates it sees an environment of sustained inflationary pressures ahead. This makes it less likely to lower interest rates in the short-term, further supporting the Mexican Peso.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN consolidates within a down trend
USD/MXN – the value of one US Dollar in Mexican Pesos – decisively broke below the bottom of a short-term range at 16.86 last week, reflecting the continued strengthening of the Mexican Peso.
The breakout of the range – which could also possibly be interpreted as a descending triangle pattern – was a decisive technical development that suggests a protracted move lower.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
A conservative target for the breakout lies at 16.54, the 0.681 Fibonacci ratio of the height of the range extrapolated lower. This is followed by 16.34, the full height of the range extrapolated lower.
The short-term trend is now probably bearish following the breakdown from the range, which, given the old adage that the “trend is your friend”, suggests the odds favor continued downside.
However, the current move is temporarily oversold according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI dipped into oversold territory on Friday and has since risen back out. This gives a short-term buy signal and suggests a pull back or sideways consolidation could be underway.
However, the pair is expected to eventually continue its march lower given the breakout from the range and the dominant downtrend. A break below 16.72 would confirm a continuation south.
Given the medium and long-term trends are bearish, the odds further favor more downside for the pair in line with those trends.
Economic Indicator
Central Bank Interest Rate
The Bank of Mexico announces a key interest rate which affects the whole range of interest rates set by commercial banks, building societies and other institutions for their own savers and borrowers. Generally speaking, if the central bank is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the Mexican Peso.Read more.
Last release: Thu May 09, 2024 19:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 11%
Consensus: 11%
Previous: 11%
Source: Banxico
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD fluctuates in a relatively tight channel above 1.0750 to start the new week. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will scrutinize comments from central bank officials. Later in the week, inflation data from the US could trigger a big reaction.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2500, focus on UK labor data
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and fluctuates slightly above 1.2500 in the European session on Monday. Ahead of Tuesday's labor market data from the UK and April inflation report from the US on Wednesday, investors will keep a close eye speeches from central bankers.
Gold price trades on a negative note, eyes on Fedspeak
Gold price trades on a negative note on Monday during the Asian session. The hawkish remarks from the Fed and growing speculation that the Fed might delay its easing plans have boosted the Greenback and dragged the USD-denominated gold lower.
Here’s what needs to happen for The Graph price to revisit $0.422
The Graph price consolidation below a key hurdle shows that it is ready for a volatile move. With GRT retesting the upper limit of its rangebound movement, chances of an upside breakout are high.
Waiting for US inflation to give fresh direction
China continues to struggle with its own demons. Released during the weekend, the data showed that CPI rose, PPI contracted and the aggregate financing in China fell for the first time in history on the back of slower government bond issuance.