(This story was corrected on December 10 at 11:55 GMT to say, in the technical analysis section, that the December 6 high was at 20.27, not 2.27.)

The USD/MXN has found support at the 20.00 support area to pare previous losses, although it remains capped below the December 6 high at 20.27 so far. Technical indicators are mixed, with the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) still in bearish territory below the 50 level. From a broader perspective, the bearish trend remains intact, with the double top at 20.80 suggesting the possibility of a deeper correction. Immediate resistance is at the mentioned December 6 high at 20.27, ahead of the December 2 high at 20.60 and November’s peak at 20.80. On the downside, the 20.00 psychological level is the neckline of the mentioned double top ahead of November’s low, at 19.75.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) is practically flat in the daily chart as the US Dollar (USD) recovery lost steam ahead of Tuesday's New York session opening. A somewhat sourer market sentiment has been supporting the safe-haven Greenback, while the MXN remains weighed by the weak Mexican inflation data seen on Monday. The US Dollar drew some support with investors focusing on the US Consumer Prices Index (CPI) release, due on Wednesday. The market consensus hints toward a sticky inflation reading, which endorses the view of a shallow Federal Reserve’s (Fed) easing cycle in 2025. In Mexico, the soft consumer inflation data has countered the hawkish comments from Banxico Deputy Governor Espinosa, boosting hopes that the bank will cut rates by 25 basis points again next week.

