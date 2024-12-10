- The Mexican Perso regains lost ground and approaches 20.00 as the US Dollar's recovery loses steam.
- Soft Mecican CPI data has increased hopes of a 25 bps rate cut next week and is weighing on the MXN.
- Technically, USD/MXN’s double top at 20.80 suggests the possibility of a deeper correction.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is practically flat in the daily chart as the US Dollar (USD) recovery lost steam ahead of Tuesday's New York session opening. A somewhat sourer market sentiment has been supporting the safe-haven Greenback, while the MXN remains weighed by the weak Mexican inflation data seen on Monday.
The US Dollar drew some support with investors focusing on the US Consumer Prices Index (CPI) release, due on Wednesday. The market consensus hints toward a sticky inflation reading, which endorses the view of a shallow Federal Reserve’s (Fed) easing cycle in 2025.
In Mexico, the soft consumer inflation data has countered the hawkish comments from Banxico Deputy Governor Espinosa, boosting hopes that the bank will cut rates by 25 basis points again next week.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso rally loses momentum
- The Mexican seasonally adjusted Consumer Confidence Index has deteriorated to 47.4 in November, from 49.4 in October. although the impact on the MXN has been muted,
- On Monday, Consumer Inflation eased to 4.55% in the last twelve months in Mexico, down from 4.76% in the previous month. The market was expecting a 4.59% reading.
- Likewise, the core CPI dropped to 3.58% year-on-year from 3.8%, below the market consensus of a 3.6% reading.
- These figures boost hopes that the Bank of Mexico will cut rates by 25 bps for the fourth consecutive time after their December 19 meeting.
- In the US, The main focus is Wednesday’s CPI data. Yearly inflation is expected to have ticked up to 2.7% in November, from 2.6% in October. The core CPI, more relevant from the monetary policy perspective, is seen steady at 3.3%.
- On Friday, US Nonfarm payrolls showed a 227,000 increase in November, beating expectations of a 200,000 rise. October’s data was revised to a 36,000 increment from the previously estimated 12,000 payrolls.
- The US Unemployment Rate, however, increased to 4.2% from 4.1% in October, which cemented hopes of a Federal Reserve (Fed) cut in December, and kept the US Dollar from rallying further.
- Futures markets are now pricing an 85% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in December, up from below 70% last week, according to data from the CME Group’s Fed Watch tool.
Mexican Peso technical outlook: USD/MXN recovery remains capped below 20.27
The USD/MXN has found support at the 20.00 support area to pare previous losses, although it remains capped below the December 6 high at 20.27 so far.
Technical indicators are mixed, with the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) still in bearish territory below the 50 level. From a broader perspective, the bearish trend remains intact, with the double top at 20.80 suggesting the possibility of a deeper correction.
Immediate resistance is at the mentioned December 6 high at 20.27, ahead of the December 2 high at 20.60 and November’s peak at 20.80. On the downside, the 20.00 psychological level is the neckline of the mentioned double top ahead of November’s low, at 19.75.
(This story was corrected on December 10 at 11:55 GMT to say, in the technical analysis section, that the December 6 high was at 20.27, not 2.27.)
USD/MXN 4-Hour Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.21%
|-0.08%
|0.29%
|-0.05%
|0.70%
|0.84%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|0.05%
|-0.27%
|0.49%
|0.64%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.28%
|0.33%
|0.01%
|0.78%
|0.92%
|0.18%
|JPY
|-0.29%
|-0.05%
|-0.33%
|-0.34%
|0.41%
|0.56%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.27%
|-0.01%
|0.34%
|0.76%
|0.91%
|0.18%
|AUD
|-0.70%
|-0.49%
|-0.78%
|-0.41%
|-0.76%
|0.14%
|-0.57%
|NZD
|-0.84%
|-0.64%
|-0.92%
|-0.56%
|-0.91%
|-0.14%
|-0.72%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.18%
|0.16%
|-0.18%
|0.57%
|0.72%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens below 0.6400 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive near 0.6370 after bouncing off a fresh year-to-date low of 0.6336. The dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia drags the Australian Dollar lower. Traders will closely monitor the Australian November labor market data, along with the US PPI data, which are due later on Thursday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold skyrockets as US inflation suggests Fed easing ahead
Gold prices prolonged their uptrend on Wednesday following the release of inflation figures in the United States. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates next week were reaffirmed as the disinflation process evolves, yet at a slower pace.
Ethereum eyes new yearly high as whale and institutional holdings increase
Ethereum is up 6% on Wednesday after bouncing off the support level near $3,550. The spot market shows institutional investors and whales maintained a bullish sentiment, potentially scooping up ETH at lower prices during the recent dip.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.