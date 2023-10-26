Share:

Mexican Peso (MXN) remains boosted by robust labor market data, as Mexico's Unemployment Rate dips to 2.9% from August's 3%.

US GDP growth at 4.9% and soaring durable goods orders may lead to another Fed rate hike.

Banxico's Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath highlights concerns over the desynchronization between monetary and fiscal policy in 2024.

Mexican Peso (MXN) has experienced a significant rally against the US Dollar (USD), erasing losses from Wednesday. This rally comes as economic data from Mexico indicates that the labor market remains strong, reflecting the resilience of the Mexican economy. Meanwhile, the United States (US) reported its fastest GDP growth rate in nearly two years for the third quarter, which could be seen as a concerning sign of inflation, potentially justifying the need for further tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Nevertheless, it failed to underpin the Greenback (USD), as the USD/MXN exchange rate currently trades at 18.16, marking a 0.85% daily decrease in favor of the Mexican Peso.

Mexico revealed the Unemployment Rate for September dipped compared to August’s 3% figure, and data was aligned with estimates of 2.9%, informed the National Statistics Agency, INEGI. Aside from economic data, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said the desynchronization between monetary and fiscal policy due to the government's increasing debt in 2024 will add “noise” to the inflationary fight.

On the US front, Q3 GDP grew above expectations, while Durable Goods Orders for September more than tripled forecasts. On the other hand, Initial Jobless Claims rose above estimates, suggesting the labor market is easing.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso comes back to life as the USD/MXN drops below 18.15

Mexico’s September Unemployment Rate was 2.9%, aligned with estimates, but below August’s 3%.

US Q3 GDP grows at an annualized rate of 4.9%, higher than the 4.2% consensus.

Durable Goods Orders for September in the US rose 4.7% MoM, crushing forecasts of 1.5%, well above August’s 0.1% plunge.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 21 rose to 210K, exceeding estimates and prior week data of 208K and 200K, respectively.

On October 24, Mexico's National Statistics Agency INEGI reported annual headline inflation hit 4.27%, down from 4.45% at the end of September, below forecasts of 4.38%.

Mexico’s core inflation rate YoY was 5.54%, beneath forecasts of 5.6%.

Earlier this week, S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs evidenced expansion in US manufacturing and service sectors during October.

On Friday, the US will release September's Core PCE Price Index – Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge – which could affect monetary policy expectations.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) held rates at 11.25% in September and revised its inflation projections from 3.50% to 3.87% for 2024, above the central bank’s 3.00% target (plus or minus 1%).

Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso accelerates and approaches the 20-day SMA at around 18.05

The USD/MXN upward bias remains intact, though Thursday’s price action led to a daily high of 18.42, the pair failed to break last week’s high at 18.46, exacerbating the ongoing pullback to current exchange rates. If sellers want to re-test the psychological 18.00 figure, they must reclaim the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 18.06. On the other hand, if the pair finds support at around 18.20, that could keep buyers hopeful of challenging October’s high 18.48, ahead of 18.50.