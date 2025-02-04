Merck stock trails market as 2025 guidance disappoints, largely due to China

- MRK stock sold off more than 10% during Tuesday's session.
- Merck reported Q4 sales and profit that beat Wall Street consensus.
- 2025 guidance was at least ~$2 billion below consensus.
- Shipments of Gardasil to China and a milestone payment on LM-299 are culprits.
Merck (MRK) stock sank like a stone on Tuesday after the pharmaceutical giant posted poor guidance for the rest of the year. Shares of the New Jersey-based maker of oncology best-seller Keytruda fell over 10% mid-session despite the company posting beats on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which holds Merck as a constituent, rose after a morning pullback. China responded to the Trump administration’s 10% tariff on its imports with its own smaller tariff package on US coal and other goods. China also opened an antitrust case into Alphabet (GOOGL), the timing of which is viewed as part and parcel of the trade war, in addition to reopening a prior case on Nvidia.
Merck earnings news: Q4 beats, but 2025 guidance hurts
Merck management provided shareholders with 2025 guidance for between $64.1 billion and $65.6 billion in full-year sales. This range was noticeably below the Wall Street consensus for roughly $67.4 billion.
Likewise, guidance for earnings per share (EPS) of $8.88 to $9.03 missed the $9.21 consensus by a significant margin.
In its own earnings release on Tuesday morning, fellow pharma giant Pfizer (PFE) also gave guidance that slightly underperformed market expectations. Most pharma stocks have been in retreat since Donald Trump selected vaccine and pharma sceptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as his top health nominee.
But Merck’s fourth-quarter was quite successful. It reported adjusted EPS of $1.72, which was $0.04 ahead of consensus. Revenue of $15.62 billion was more than $100 million above the average projection.
Management partially blamed a one-time charge of about $0.09 per share related to a milestone payment to partner LaNova. The latter Chinese company is the developer of LM-299, a bispecific antibody used to treat cancer progression, which Merck markets globally.
Another factor in the reduced profit outlook is that Merck is pausing sales of its HPV vaccine Gardasil to China through the middle of the year.
Merck earnings news
Merck stock has moved back to the early October lows of last fall. MRK stock did recover somewhat toward the end of Tuesday's session, but shares are now trending well below moving averages.
The real support appears to stem from the middle of 2022 when the $83 to $85 zone saw a lot of volume. Buyers will likely wait until MRK descends to this level before picking up shares.
MRK weekly stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery could still have further legs
AUD/USD extended its Monday’s marked comeback, flirting with multi-day highs around 0.6260 following a decent improvement in the sentiment surrounding the risk-associated universe.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes 1.0400
Some respite for EUR/USD saw the pair reverse a multi-day negative streak and refocus its bounce on the key 1.0400 barrier, always on the back of the ongoing correction in the US Dollar.
Gold extends record rally towards $2,850
The upside momentum in Gold prices remain unabated omn Tuesday, with the yellow metal navigating all-time highs near the $2,850 region per ounce troy.
Ethereum could slip under $2,000 in March, odds climb to 10%
Ethereum (ETH) trades at $2,830 on Tuesday. The second-largest cryptocurrency held steady above key support at $2,600, even as $140 million in derivatives positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours.
Trump’s 'big stick, then carrot' diplomacy ignites market rebound
In a classic case of “hit ’em with a big stick, then dangle the carrot” diplomacy, President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterparts on Monday. This dramatic U-turn came just as the neighbouring nations teetered on the edge of a full-blown trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.