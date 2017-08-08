May is expected to harden up her Brexit negotiating position - Sky News

May is expected to harden up her Brexit negotiating position - Sky NewsBy Eren Sengezer
"Theresa May is expected to harden up her Brexit negotiating position when she returns to Downing Street next week, amid criticism that the UK is woefully underprepared for talks," Beth Rigby, Senior Political Correspondent at Sky News, wrote on Tuesday.
Key quotes:
- A number of position papers have been sent to Cabinet ministers for sign off as No 10 prepares to publish a series of documents outlining its stance on some of the most pressing Brexit matters
- Government sources say some of those papers could be published in the next two weeks
- These papers are meant to facilitate collective decision making based on facts and evidence
- Position papers may determine whether or not we can move to the second stage of negotiations, work in recess is vital
