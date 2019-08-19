Markets: Key events in the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out that the Fed’s Rosengren is expected to speak, while French President Macron and Russian President Putin are due to meet will be key event for today.

Key Quotes

“Tuesday: A quiet day for data with July PPI in Germany and August CBI survey data in the UK the only releases due. Italian PM Conte is expected to address the Senate in Rome while the Fed’s Quarles is due to speak.”

“Wednesday: The July FOMC meeting minutes are due to be released in the evening. Prior to that, data includes July public sector net borrowing stats in the UK and July existing home sales in the US. The EIA crude oil inventory report is also due to be released.”

“Thursday: The annual Jackson Hole central banking symposium kicks off, continuing into the weekend. As for data, the highlight will likely be the flash August PMIs in Europe, the US and Japan. We’ll also get August CBI survey data in the UK, August consumer confidence for the Euro Area and the latest jobless claims, August leading index and August Kansas Fed survey data in the US. The latest ECB meeting minutes will also be released while a monetary policy meeting is scheduled in Indonesia.”

“Friday: Fed Chair Powell is due to speak at Jackson Hole. As for data, July CPI in Japan and July new home sales in the US are scheduled.”