Markets: Key events in the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out that the Fed’s Rosengren is expected to speak, while French President Macron and Russian President Putin are due to meet will be key event for today.
Key Quotes
“Tuesday: A quiet day for data with July PPI in Germany and August CBI survey data in the UK the only releases due. Italian PM Conte is expected to address the Senate in Rome while the Fed’s Quarles is due to speak.”
“Wednesday: The July FOMC meeting minutes are due to be released in the evening. Prior to that, data includes July public sector net borrowing stats in the UK and July existing home sales in the US. The EIA crude oil inventory report is also due to be released.”
“Thursday: The annual Jackson Hole central banking symposium kicks off, continuing into the weekend. As for data, the highlight will likely be the flash August PMIs in Europe, the US and Japan. We’ll also get August CBI survey data in the UK, August consumer confidence for the Euro Area and the latest jobless claims, August leading index and August Kansas Fed survey data in the US. The latest ECB meeting minutes will also be released while a monetary policy meeting is scheduled in Indonesia.”
“Friday: Fed Chair Powell is due to speak at Jackson Hole. As for data, July CPI in Japan and July new home sales in the US are scheduled.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Gold trades with modest losses, still above $1500 mark
Gold prices edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the key $1500 psychological mark.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.