Deutsche Bank analysts point out that it’s going to be a very quiet day for data with only the June Chicago Fed national activity index in the US due for release.
“Tuesday: Data releases include final June machine tool orders in Japan, July CBI survey data in the UK, July consumer confidence for the Euro Area and the May FHFA house price index, July Richmond Fed survey and June existing home sales data all in the US. Companies reporting earnings include Harley Davidson, Coca-Cola, United Technologies and Visa. The next UK PM is expected to be announced while the IMF will release the latest World Economic Outlook.”
“Wednesday: The July flash PMIs in Japan, Europe and the US will be the main data focus. Away from that July confidence indicators are due in France, June M3 money supply data due for the Euro Area and June new home sales data due in the US. Earnings highlights include Boeing, Caterpillar, Ford, Facebook and AT&T. Former Special Counsel Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on Russian election interference.”
“Thursday: The ECB monetary policy meeting will likely be the focal point of the day. As for data, in Europe we get the July IFO survey in Germany and CBI survey data in the UK. In the US the preliminary June durable and capital goods orders data is due in the US along with June wholesale inventories, July Kansas Fed survey and latest jobless claims data. As for earnings, Amazon, Google and Intel will report.”
“Friday: The focus of the data will be the advanced Q2 GDP revisions in the US. Prior to this the only data due in Europe is the July consumer confidence print in France. Earnings releases are also due from McDonald's and Twitter.”
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1200 ahead of Big week
EUR/USD remains trapped n a tight range above the 1.12 handle, lacking a clear direction amid broad-based US dollar strength and increased nervousness heading into Thursday's ECB policy decision.
GBP/USD drops further towards 1.2450 on fresh UK political woes
The GBP/USD pair drops further towards 1.2450 region, as the pound remains pressured, with likely Tory MPs resignations, as Johnson's leadership looks almost certain. Focus on Tuesday's UK election outcome.
USD/JPY: risk-averse sentiment leads the way
Scarce macroeconomic calendar to quick-start a busy week. Middle East and UK trouble fueling demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, 107.50 and 108.40 the ones to watch.
Gold: Consolidates in a range around 50% Fibo. level
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have already started recovering from the negative territory and maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some renewed up-move amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
We come into the new week, with currencies thinking about building some momentum against the US Dollar, after initially trading down in the early portion of last week, before recovering in the latter half.