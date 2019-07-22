Deutsche Bank analysts point out that it’s going to be a very quiet day for data with only the June Chicago Fed national activity index in the US due for release.

Key Quotes

“Tuesday: Data releases include final June machine tool orders in Japan, July CBI survey data in the UK, July consumer confidence for the Euro Area and the May FHFA house price index, July Richmond Fed survey and June existing home sales data all in the US. Companies reporting earnings include Harley Davidson, Coca-Cola, United Technologies and Visa. The next UK PM is expected to be announced while the IMF will release the latest World Economic Outlook.”

“Wednesday: The July flash PMIs in Japan, Europe and the US will be the main data focus. Away from that July confidence indicators are due in France, June M3 money supply data due for the Euro Area and June new home sales data due in the US. Earnings highlights include Boeing, Caterpillar, Ford, Facebook and AT&T. Former Special Counsel Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on Russian election interference.”

“Thursday: The ECB monetary policy meeting will likely be the focal point of the day. As for data, in Europe we get the July IFO survey in Germany and CBI survey data in the UK. In the US the preliminary June durable and capital goods orders data is due in the US along with June wholesale inventories, July Kansas Fed survey and latest jobless claims data. As for earnings, Amazon, Google and Intel will report.”

“Friday: The focus of the data will be the advanced Q2 GDP revisions in the US. Prior to this the only data due in Europe is the July consumer confidence print in France. Earnings releases are also due from McDonald's and Twitter.”