Danske Bank analysts suggest that in the US, they are expecting manufacturing PMI to tick below 50 while on the Fed, they are looking out for the FOMC minutes and the Jackson Hole Conference.

Key Quotes

“In the euro area, the fragile manufacturing sector is not about to recover. We expect a further plunge in PMIs here. We will also watch the ECB minutes.”

“In Sweden, we will look out for the unemployment figures. We expect a sharp but probably temporary drop-back in unemployment.”

“In Norway, we expect the Q3 investment survey to confirm that oil investments will continue to boost the economy.”