MARA Stock Price: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc announces first quarter Bitcoin mining results

- NASDAQ:MARA surged another 15.78% on Monday, outpacing the broader markets.
- Marathon Digital Holdings announces its first quarter Bitcoin mining results: 196 new Bitcoins.
- Rising fears of inflation could lead to Marathon and other Bitcoin miners to skyrocket.
NASDAQ:MARA has certainly been one of the best stocks to hold over the past year as the benchmark cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, continues to challenge new all-time highs on a regular basis. Monday saw yet another surge by Marathon, as it gained 15.78% to close the trading session at $56.56. Shares briefly touched a new 52-week high price of $57.17, before settling back down before the closing bell. Marathon has now gone from a 52-week low price of $0.38 per share, to a company with a market cap of $5.5 billion in just under one year.
The main catalyst on Monday was that Marathon reported its first quarter Bitcoin mining results, which saw the Las Vegas, Nevada based company add 196 new Bitcoin to its holdings. Marathon’s total holdings sit at approximately 5,134 Bitcoin altogether, a pot that the company has openly said it will hold as the price of Bitcoin continues to climb. With growing concerns about some sort of Bitcoin ban coming into effect, just as a ban on gold did several decades earlier, the volatility level of cryptocurrencies and their related stocks, may be too high for more risk-averse investors.
MARA Stock forecast
As President Biden readies another stimulus package, this one estimated to top $3 trillion USD, there are rising fears that inflation could once again rear its ugly head. Despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen denying the chances of short-term inflation, investors are steadily streaming into alternative investment vehicles, like cryptocurrencies, as a hedge against fiat inflation. Companies like Marathon Digital Holdings should continue to reap the benefit of this, especially with additional stimulus checks on their way to retail investors, who have had a keen interest in investing in Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
