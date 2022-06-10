“Although the labour market continued to show signs of strength, the recovery is facing significant headwinds due to factors such as global recession fears, elevated business costs, prolonged supply chain bottlenecks, and China’s economic slowdown. Hence, a full labour market recovery back to pre-pandemic levels is still unlikely for now. We maintain our outlook for the unemployment rate to ease further but remain above the pre-pandemic levels at 3.6% by end-2022 (BNM est: ~4.0%, end2021: 4.2%, end-2019: 3.3%).”

“Total employment also recorded the largest gain in six months by 84.1k or 0.5% m/m to a fresh high of 15.85mn (Mar: +38.5k or +0.2% m/m to 15.77mn). This robust improvement was primarily driven by persistent hiring in services, manufacturing and constructions sectors, as well as the resumption of employment in the agriculture sector for the first time in 23 months. The mining & quarrying sector was the only laggard, which still posted a reduction in employment for the 21th straight month.”

“The transition into endemicity with a full reopening of the economy and country borders on 1 Apr provided a big boost to Malaysia’s labour market during the month. The national unemployment rate dropped below 4.0% for the first time since Mar 2020 to 3.9% in Apr (Mar: 4.1%), while the labour force participation rate hit an all-time high of 69.4% (Mar: 69.2%).”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.