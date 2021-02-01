Malaysia: Exports seen recovering further this year – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting give their views on the recent data releases in Malaysia.
“Exports came in stronger-than-expected by 10.8% y/y in Dec (Nov: +4.6%), with the export value rising to the highest level since Oct 2018 at MYR95.7bn. It also marked the fourth straight month of expansion, beating our estimate (+2.0%) and Bloomberg consensus (+3.6%). Dec’s export improvement was largely driven by robust demand from China, Singapore, US, EU, and Hong Kong, particularly for manufactured products (i.e. E&E and rubber products) and palm oil-related products. Imports also rebounded for the first time in 10 months by 1.6% (Nov: -9.0%), while trade surplus widened to MYR20.7bn in the final month of 2020 (from MYR17.1bn in Nov).”
“For the entire year of 2020, exports contracted for the second consecutive year by 1.4% (2019: -0.8%) as a consequence of COVID-19 pandemic triggering a deep global recession. Imports fell further by 6.3% (2019: -3.5%). Full-year trade surplus widened by 26.9% to MYR184.8bn (2019: +17.7% to MYR145.7bn), which will translate into a larger current account surplus last year (UOB estimate: +MYR62.0bn or 4.4% of GDP; 2019: MYR50.9bn or 3.4% of GDP).”
“We expect Malaysia’s export sector to recover further in 2021 as the global economic recovery gains a firmer footing with countries rolling out vaccination programs to contain the pandemic. Although there are lingering challenges that could lend to a bumpy recovery including delays in vaccine plans and new coronavirus variants, Malaysia’s diversified export base and robust trade linkages remain key sources of growth. We reiterate our export growth projection of +4.0% for 2021 (2020: -1.4%).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
