Macau has cancelled all Lunar New Year festivities - TVB

Television Broadcasts Limited, TVB, a television broadcaster based in Hong Kong, reported in the last minutes that Macau has cancelled all Lunar New Year festivities.

This comes after Hong Kong’s Cable TV reported the second case of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Global Times stated that Wang Guangfa of Peking University First Hospital caught the virus through his eyes because he was wearing a mask but not goggles

Although his condition has improved after one day's treatment, Global Times added.

The risk tone remains downbeat so far this Thursday’s Asian trading, in the wake of looming concerns over the virus spread. USD/JPY remains on the offer around 109.65 following a drop below the 110 handle.

AUD/USD, however, remains little affected, as strong Australian data and easing RBA rate cut expectations underpin.