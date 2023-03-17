Losses for the Dollar seem unlikely to extend significantly – Scotiabank

USD loses ground as risk appetite rebounds. But the greenback is unlikely to fall significantly, in the view of economists at Scotiabank.
Investors are embracing risk and feeling a bit more confident
“Improving risk appetite and focus on peak Fed policy represent headwinds for the USD broadly; intraday patterns reflect this, with the USD down against all its major currency peers on the session.”
“Losses for the big Dollar seem unlikely to extend significantly until investors get a sense of the Fed policy outlook at next week’s FOMC decision, however.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0600
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0650 on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood, as reflected by the mixed opening in Wall Street, seems to be helping the US Dollar show resilience against its rivals and capping the pair's upside.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2150 after having advanced toward 1.2200 in the early European morning. The cautious market mood limits the US Dollar's losses for the time being as US stocks trade mixed to start the session.
Gold jumps to eleven-month high past $1,960
Gold price pushed further higher and broke above $1,960 hitting the highest level since April 2022. XAU/USD is rising more than $40 on Friday, boosted by lower US yields and risk aversion.
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.