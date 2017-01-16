Leveraged Funds’ net short JPY positions fell while net short GBP positions rose – Nomura

Analysts at Nomura lists down the leveraged funds’ / asset managers’ balance breakdown according to IMM data for the week ended 10 January.

Key Quotes

“JPY: Leveraged funds’ net short JPY positions fell for the first time in two weeks (52% vs. 60% last week).The highest level of net shorts in JPY in the last year was 60%, which was seen last week. Asset manager’s net short positioning in JPY remained steady on the week at 45%.”

“GBP: Leveraged funds’ net short positioning in GBP rose significantly on the week (to 53% vs. 43% last week). The highest level of net short positioning in GBP in the last year was 61%, which was last seen in August. Asset managers’ net long positioning in GBP remained flat but on a falling trend at around 75%.”

“AUD: Leveraged funds’ net short positioning in AUD rose markedly on the week (to 32% vs. 17% last week). The highest level of net long positioning in AUD in the last year was 48%, which was last seen in January 2016. Asset managers’ net short positioning in AUD fell to 30% vs. 59% in the previous week.”

“MXN: Leveraged funds’ net short positions in MXN continued to fall for the third consecutive week (to 60% vs. 63% last week). The highest net short positioning in the last year was 77%, which was last seen in October. Asset managers’ net long positioning remained stable at around 77%.”