Leveraged Funds net short EUR positions rose – Nomura

Analysts at Nomura note that according to IMM data for the week ended 21 February, leveraged funds’ net short EUR positions rose (to 52% vs. 48% last week).

“The highest level of short positioning in EUR in the last year stood at 75%, which was last seen in August 2016. Asset managers’ net long positioning in EUR remained flat at 18%.”

“NZD: According to IMM data for the week ended 21 February, leveraged funds’ net long NZD continued to rise (to 70% vs. 56% last week). This is the highest level of NZD positioning since August 2016. On the other hand, asset managers’ net shorts stayed stable on the week at around 89%.”

“CAD: Leveraged funds’ net long positioning in CAD continued to increase for the fifth consecutive week (to 38% vs. 36% last week). This the highest level of net long positioning since May 2016. Meanwhile, asset managers’ net long positioning in CAD remained flat at around 70%.”

“MXN: Leveraged funds’ net short positions in MXN fell for the third week to 39% vs. 48% last week. Max net short positioning in MXN in the last year stands at 77%, which was last seen in October 2016. Assets managers’ net long positioning in MXN remained steady at 87%.”