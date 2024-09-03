The Reuters news agency yesterday published a first survey-based estimate of OPEC's August production: at 26.4 million barrels, the cartel's daily output was 340 thousand barrels lower than in July and thus the lowest level since January, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes.
August OPEC output is the lowest level since January
“The main reason for this was a significant drop in production in Libya of 290 thousand barrels per day. This reflects not only recent production losses, but also the shutdown of the Sharara oil field earlier in the month. Although Libya is an OPEC member, it is not bound by production targets. Quota-bound OPEC members are still producing 220 thousand barrels per day above target, according to the Reuters report, which is still largely due to Iraq.”
“However, OPEC production could fall further in September: First, if Libyan oil production is cut for an extended period of time - on August 28, production was down to just under 600,000 barrels per day, and yesterday "force majeure" was reported for another oil field. And second, if Iraq actually implements the plans it confirmed during the OPEC Secretary General's visit and reduces its production to below 4 million barrels.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel at around 1.1050 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI recovered slightly to 47.2 in August, failing to provide an additional boost to the USD.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 following US PMI data
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure on Tuesday and closes in on 1.3100. Although the US Dollar struggles to benefit from the ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, the risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold extends correction, trades below $2,480
Gold continues to stretch lower on Tuesday and trades at its weakest level in nearly two weeks below $2,480. Although the US Treasury bond yields decline toward 3.8%, XAU/USD struggles to find a foothold amid persistent US Dollar resilience.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum lag, XRP back above $0.56 with major announcements in Korea, Japan
Bitcoin trades at $59,000, Ethereum hovers around $2,500, both note a slight decline in price on Tuesday. XRP tests $0.57 resistance, adds more than 0.5% to its value on the day.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.