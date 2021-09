LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc rebounds as Bank of America provides bullish outlook

Another announcement for Lucid came in the form of a report from the Environmental Protection Agency. The report awarded Lucid’s Air Dream sedan with the longest range per single charge for any electric vehicle in history . The Air Dream received an official range of 520 miles per charge, which easily tops Tesla’s Model S range of only 405 miles.

One of those major announcements was a bullish outlook as the Bank of America initiated coverage of the stock. Analyst John Murphy initiated a buy rating for the stock and provided a generous price target of $30.00 . The news comes on the heels of Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas initiating coverage with an underweight rating and an extremely bearish $12.00 price target. Murphy made some lofty comparisons including drawing parallels to Tesla and even Italian automaker Ferrari. Needless to say the stock reacted appropriately as investors bought back the dip that was brought on by Jonas’ downgrade.

NASDAQ:LCID investors had a lot to smile about on Wednesday, as two major announcements provided a clearer picture of the company’s future. Shares of LCID gained 5.07% on Wednesday, and closed the trading day at $19.91 . It certainly helped Lucid’s case that the broader markets were rallying after two bearish sessions to start the September OPEX week. The EV sector was lifted by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as the flagship EV stock surged by 1.52%. Other EV stocks that were trading higher include Nio (NYSE:NIO), Ford (NYSE:F), and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.