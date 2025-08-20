Lagarde speech: The Euro area economy proved resilient earlier this year

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is speaking at the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, in Geneva, on Wednesday.
Key quotes
Recent trade deals have alleviated, but certainly not eliminated, global uncertainty.
The Euro area economy proved resilient earlier this year in the face of a challenging global environment.
