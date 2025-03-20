Lagarde speech: EU retaliatory measures and a weaker Euro could lift inflation by around 0.5%

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is testifying before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament on Thursday.
Key quotes
We are determined to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at our 2% medium-term target.
We will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach.
The brunt of the impact on economic growth would concentrate around the first year after the rise in tariffs.
It would then diminish over time, however, leaving a persistent negative effect on the level of output.
EU retaliatory measures and a weaker Euro exchange rate could lift inflation by around half a percentage point.
The effect would ease in the medium term due to lower economic activity dampening inflationary pressures.
Estimates are subject to very high uncertainty.
ECB analysis suggests that a US tariff of 25% on imports from Europe would lower euro area growth by about 0.3 percentage points in the first year.
A European response in the form of raising tariffs on US imports would further increase this to about half a percentage point.
Sourcing, financing will determine impact of govt investment on growth and inflation.
Target outage is still under investigation.
Big auditing firm will be brought in to investigate target outage.
Analysis of bond yields shows increase in inflation expectations not significant.
Market reaction
At the press time, EUR/USD is trading 0.27% lower on the day near 1.0875, little affected by these comments.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3000 after UK jobs data, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3000 in the European morning following the UK jobs data, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to January. Investors await the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0900 after Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0900 in European trading on Thursday. The pair is dragged down by a decent US Dollar rebound as the market mood remains cautious ahead of the mid-tier US data releases. ECB President Lagarde's comments failed to lift the Euro.
Gold price trades with negative bias below all-time peak amid modest USD strength
Gold price retreats slightly after touching a fresh all-time high on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak. Slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart prompt bulls to take some profits off the table amid a positive risk tone, which tends to undermine the safe-haven precious metal.
BoE expected to hold interest rate at 4.50% amid stubborn inflation and weak economic outlook
The Bank of England is set to reveal its monetary policy decision on Thursday, marking the second meeting of 2025. Expectations are high among market watchers that the central bank will keep its benchmark rate at 4.50%, following a 25 basis point reduction in the previous month.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
