European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is testifying before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament on Thursday.

We are determined to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at our 2% medium-term target.

We will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach.

The brunt of the impact on economic growth would concentrate around the first year after the rise in tariffs.

It would then diminish over time, however, leaving a persistent negative effect on the level of output.

EU retaliatory measures and a weaker Euro exchange rate could lift inflation by around half a percentage point.

The effect would ease in the medium term due to lower economic activity dampening inflationary pressures.

Estimates are subject to very high uncertainty.

ECB analysis suggests that a US tariff of 25% on imports from Europe would lower euro area growth by about 0.3 percentage points in the first year.

A European response in the form of raising tariffs on US imports would further increase this to about half a percentage point.

Sourcing, financing will determine impact of govt investment on growth and inflation.

Target outage is still under investigation.

Big auditing firm will be brought in to investigate target outage.

Analysis of bond yields shows increase in inflation expectations not significant.