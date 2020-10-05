LAC Stock Price: Lithium Americas Corp soars on California's push toward electric vehicles

- NYSE: LAC is set to extend its gains by double digits after surging by 17.6% on Friday.
- Lithium Americas Corp is benefiting from California's drive toward electric cars.
- The firm's sky-high predictions also boost the stock price.
California paves the way forward – whether for privacy regulations or for vehicles. The Golden State, which is the home of Silicon Valley, announced a ban on vehicles running on combustible engines by 2035. The goal is to push forward the usage of electric cars, which do not directly pollute the air.
EVs run on batteries, and the most significant component is lithium – and that is where Lithium Americas Corp comes into play. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the ban on September 23, and that marks the low point for NYSE: LAC shares.
Since then, it has been on the rise, accelerating its gains in recent days.
Another positive factor boosting the firm is its own rosy predictions. Lithium Americas said that the entire world's cars will be electric, running on lithium batteries. It also warned that supplies of the metal are only half of what had been earlier thought.
While a lithium company cannot do anything but "talk its book" – the move from California and EV companies moves towards that direction is encouraging news support NYSE: LAC.
LAC stock forecast
Pre-market data is showing that shares are set to rise by an additional 12% on Monday, hitting a high of $16.50. That would exceed the 52-week high of $15.30 recorded recently. NYSE: LAC closed at only $7.03 – half of Friday's closing price – on September 23.
Is the sky the limit? The next round number to watch is $20, a price that would prompt more attention from investors. However, a downside correction cannot be ruled out. It is essential to remember that the 52-week low is $1.92, meaning that Lithium America's Corp is more than seven times more expensive. Support awaits at around $10.50, which is last Monday's low.
More Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances on hopes that Trump leaves hospital
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750, extending its gains. President Trump's doctors said he could be discharged on Monday. Hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal is also weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The ISM Services PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD advances on Brexit optimism, Trump’s recovery
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, up on the day The extension of Brexit talks is supporting the pound, yet details about talks are lacking. President Trump's improving condition weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1900 mark ahead of US data
Gold reversed an early dip to $1887 region amid some renewed USD selling bias. A pickup in the US bond yields, the upbeat market mood might cap the upside. Investors now eye US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for some trading opportunities.
Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?
WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark
WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.