Kuwait OilMin: All options are on the table - Reuters

Ahead of tomorrow's important OPEC meeting, a ministerial monitoring committee consisting of OPEC members Kuwait, Venezuela, Algeria and non-OPEC Russia and Oman met in Vienna on Wednesday. Following the meeting, Kuwaiti oil minister Essam al-Marzouq spoke to reporters, saying that all options were still on the table including the possibility of deepening the cuts or prolonging them by 12 months, as per Reuters reported.

