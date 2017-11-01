Kremlin Spokesman: If sanctions happen, Russia would compensate energy sector - RTRS

Reuters reporting comments from Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as Russia responds to ‘fake’ Trump report leak seen overnight.

Key Headlines:

Documents saying Russia has compromising material on Trump is a fabrication and is an attempt to damage US-Russia relations

Kremlin has no illusions about Tillerson as secretary of state

Kremlin understands that Tillerson will be quite tough on his line on Russia

Possible new sanctions affecting US investment in Russian energy would damage Russia and global economy

If such sanctions were to happen then Russia would compensate energy sector