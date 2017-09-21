Kim Jong-Un: North Korea will consider utmost measures equal to Trump's comments that were a "war declaration"By Felipe Erazo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is hitting the wires, via KCNA, stating that U.S. President Donald Trump's address at the United Nations confirmed the North's nuclear, missile advances have been the right path, and will continue until the end.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Says North Korea will consider utmost measures equal to Trump's comments that were a "war declaration"
- Says US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged"
- North will consider "corresponding, highest level of hard-line measure in history" against US
