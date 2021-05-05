The Kellogg Company is entering into a strong time of year. Over the last 14 years, the company has risen a total of 11 times. The largest gain was in 2014 with 3.83%. The largest loss was -1.30% in 2008. The average gain was +0.99% over the 14 years. Is the Kellogg company dues for gains again this year.
The Kellogg Company, operating under the name of Kellogg’s, is an American multinational food manufacturing company. The companies headquarters are in Battle Creek, Michigan, United States.
Is the company due to some gains again?
Trade Risks:
-
Over the longer term, May tends to be a weak seasonal month for stocks. However, recently US stocks have been quite well supported during May.
-
The main risk to this trade is from any risk-off tones which may pull equity markets lower.
