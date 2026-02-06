JPY: Political dynamics weigh on outlook – MUFG

The yen continues to weaken as political dynamics add downward pressure ahead of the 8 February election in Japan. MUFG's Senior Currency Analyst Lloyd Chan suggests that Prime Minister Takaichi's ruling coalition could secure a majority, which may bolster market expectations for increased government spending. The USD/JPY is retracing back toward the 160.00 handle after a recent fall to the 152.00 level.

Political pressures impact the yen

"The yen continues to soften, with USDJPY retracing back toward the 160.00 handle after falling sharply to the 152.00 level recently. Political dynamics are adding to the downward pressure: ahead of the 8 February election, local media report suggests Prime Minister Takaichi’s ruling coalition could potentially secure a majority in the 465-seat lower house."

"A solid mandate would likely give the administration greater latitude on fiscal policy, bolstering market expectations for increased government spending."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)