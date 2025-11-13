JPY is flat against USD – Scotiabank
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is trading flat against the US Dollar (USD) and underperforming all of the G10 currencies in an environment of sentiment-driven USD weakness, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
JPY is a relative underperformer in pro risk trade
"The JPY’s relative performance is understandable in a risk-on environment, reflecting the yen’s risk profile as a safe haven currency. Fundamental releases have been limited to the release of second-tier PPI, which came in slightly stronger than expected at 2.7% y/y."
"Its translation into implications for the BoJ have been somewhat muddled by lingering and renewed concerns about newly arrived PM Takaichi’s efforts at influencing the outlook for BoJ policy."
