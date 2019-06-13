CME Group’s flash data for JPY futures markets shrunk by almost 3.3K contracts on Wednesday, prolonging the erratic performance. On the other hand, volume rose for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 53.4K contracts.

USD/JPY extra rangebound on the cards

USD/JPY is prolonging the multi-session consolidation so far today, always orbiting around the mid-108.00s. That said, unclear trends in both open interest and volume leaves the scenario unchanged at least in the near term.