JP Morgan has pushed back RBA rate cut call to May from February

JP Morgan now expects the Reserve Bank ofAustralia (RBA) to lower its benchamrk interest rates by 25 bais points to 0.5% in May compared to its previous forecast of a February rate cut.
A majority of investment banks pushed back rate cut calls to April/May last week following the release of an upbeat Australian employment data for December.
The above-forecast December inflation data released at 00:30 GMT further reinforced expectations for a status quo rate decision in February.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady around 0.6770, unimpressed by upbeat Australian CPI
AUD/USD is having a tough time putting on a good show despite the above-forecast Australian inflation data for the month of Dec, as the China coronavirus concerns still weigh. The CPI rose to 1.8% YoY in Dec vs. +1.7% expected.
USD/JPY holds the higher ground above 109.00 ahead of Fed interest rate
USD/JPY trades firmer within a familiar range around 109.20 region, as the bulls benefit from a better market mood despite the ongoing China coronavirus crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed interest rate decision for fresh direction.
Federal interest rate preview: Stable policy and an uncertain future
The course of the American economy has not altered since the previous FOMC meeting on Dec last year. 4Q growth is expected to be 2.1% when the preliminary figures are released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
GBP/USD: 1.3080 questions break of short-term falling trendline
GBP/USD trades near 1.3025 during the early Wednesday’s trading session. The pair recently broke a three-day-old falling trend line but is still to cross the near-term key resistance confluence.