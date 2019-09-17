Javad Zarif: Ending the war is only solution for all

Iran's Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, has been vocal about the Saudi attacks and US participation in war Yemen.

Just imagine: The US isn’t upset when its allies mercilessly BOMB babies in Yemen for over 4 years—with its arms and its military assistance. But it is terribly upset when the victims react the only way they can—against the aggressor's OIL refineries

US is in denial if it thinks that Yemeni victims of 4.5 yrs of the worst war crimes wouldn't do all to strike back. Perhaps it's embarrassed that $100s of blns of its arms didn't intercept Yemeni fire. But blaming Iran won't change that. Ending the war=only solution for all.