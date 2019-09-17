Javad Zarif: Ending the war is only solution for all

Iran's Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, has been vocal about the Saudi attacks and US participation in war Yemen.
Just imagine: The US isn’t upset when its allies mercilessly BOMB babies in Yemen for over 4 years—with its arms and its military assistance. But it is terribly upset when the victims react the only way they can—against the aggressor's OIL refineries
US is in denial if it thinks that Yemeni victims of 4.5 yrs of the worst war crimes wouldn't do all to strike back. Perhaps it's embarrassed that $100s of blns of its arms didn't intercept Yemeni fire. But blaming Iran won't change that. Ending the war=only solution for all.
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines
News indicating that Saudi Arabia’s oil output would return to normal quicker than expected, lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the greenback. EUR/USD underpinned by improved Business Sentiment according to the German ZEW Survey.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2500, reaches fresh multi-week highs
The GBP/USD pair is trading above the 1.2500 figure, getting a boost from easing demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market after the weekend attack to Saudi facilities.
USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle
The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.
Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks
Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.