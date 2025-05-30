Japan’s Trade Negotiator Akazawa plans to meet Bessent for trade talks

Japan’s Chief Trade Negotiator and Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Friday that he “plans to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others for Japan-US tariff talks.”
Further comments
Will take appropriate actions while gathering necessary information when asked about US court blocking Trump’s tariffs.
Mutual trust deepening between PM Ishiba and President Trump through phone talks two weeks in row.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 143.85, still down 0.27% on the day.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after disappointing Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and heads toward 0.6400 in the Asian session on Friday. The pair is weighed down by disappointing Australian Retail Sales and Building Permits data. Further, a pause in the US Dollar decline also undermines the pair ahead of US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY reverses hotter Tokyo CPI-led sell-off, looks to 144.00 again
USD/JPY is rebounding toward 144.00 in Friday's Asian trading, reversing hotter-than-expected Tokyo CPI-led sell-off. Strong inflation print reaffirmed BoJ rate hike bets and underpinned the Japanese Yen. However, buyers quickly jumped back on a tepid US Dollar upswing and prospects of US-Japan trade talks.
Gold price holds above $3,300 as bulls turn cautious ahead of US PCE data
Gold price ticks lower following the overnight solid bounce from the $3,245 area or a one-week low. However, the near-term bias appears tilted in favor of bullish traders. US fiscal concerns, geopolitical risks, Fed rate cut bets, and a weaker US Dollar should act as a tailwind for the Gold price ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
XRP holds steady despite Webus's $300 million offering to launch XRP reserve
Ripple's XRP saw a slight downtick of 0.5% on Thursday after Webus International (WETO) announced plans to launch an XRP reserve through non-equity funding worth up to $300 million. The development follows VivoPower (VVPR) securing a $121 million private offering to launch its XRP treasury strategy.
Court cracks the tariff dam: Markets surf the euphoria wave
Just when traders thought they’d seen every twist in the tariff saga, the gavel dropped like a lightning bolt over the Pacific. In a blow to Trump’s tariff-centric economic blueprint, the U.S. Court of International Trade slammed the brakes on his sweeping global levies — ruling that the President had overreached.