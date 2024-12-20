Japan’s Top FX Diplomat Mimura says will take appropriate action against excess FX moves

Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister For International Affairs and top foreign exchange official, on Friday, warned against speculative moves on the foreign exchange (FX) market, adding that he will take appropriate action against excessive forex moves.
Key quotes
Am gravely concerned about forex moves.
Will take appropriate action against excessive forex moves.
Alarmed, including over speculative moves.
Believe it is not appropriate for me to comment further on forex.
Won't comment on BOJ's communication given its independence.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the USD/JPY pair was down 0.13% on the day at 157.12
