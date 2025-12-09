Japan’s Takaichi says will take appropriate actions on FX if necessary

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that she will make appropriate economic and fiscal decisions at appropriate timing. Takaichi further stated that she will take into account interest rates, foreign exchange and prices.

Key quotes

Will make appropriate economic, fiscal decisions at appropriate timing while taking into account interest rates, FX and prices.



Watching market moves closely.



Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.



Difficult to single out impact of fiscal policy on interest rates, FX as they are determined by various factors.



Won't comment on talks with Ueda.



BoJ needs to communicate with the government, but specifics of monetary policy should be left with BoJ.



Expects BoJ to carry out appropriate monetary policies to achieve its price target.



Government bears ultimate responsibility for macroeconomic policy.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is losing 0.01% on the day to trade at 155.95 at the press time.